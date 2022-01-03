Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.21

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.30 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

