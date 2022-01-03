Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises approximately 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Waters worth $174,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 16.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 24.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $372.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.89. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $243.03 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

