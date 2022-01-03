Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 3.1% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

NYSE WCN opened at $136.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

