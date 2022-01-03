Warburg Research Reiterates “€86.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €86.00 ($97.73) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($111.36) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.00 ($103.41).

Shares of Daimler stock traded down €0.64 ($0.73) on Monday, hitting €67.59 ($76.81). The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a twelve month low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a twelve month high of €91.63 ($104.13). The business’s 50 day moving average is €81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

