Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $52.79. 68,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863,449. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

