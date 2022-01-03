W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3,238.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $517.50. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,544. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

