VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Update

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the November 30th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VPCB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the third quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the third quarter worth $173,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VPCB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,770. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.