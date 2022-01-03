Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VLVOF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a SEK 78 target price on the stock. Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a SEK 90 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a SEK 85 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 80.67.

NASDAQ VLVOF opened at 8.85 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a 52-week low of 7.02 and a 52-week high of 8.85.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

