Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) will report $13.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year sales of $34.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Volta Inc – Class A.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VLTA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. 1,168,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,355. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

