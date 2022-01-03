Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIVHY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 57,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,892. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.09%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.