VITE (VITE) Achieves Market Cap of $41.58 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $41.58 million and $7.54 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00045467 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,029,973,813 coins and its circulating supply is 497,402,702 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

