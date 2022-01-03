Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,689,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 226,500 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Visa worth $1,490,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.56. 56,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,736,036. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $422.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.18.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

