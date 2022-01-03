Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 18,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 184,733 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 431,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $429,277,000 after purchasing an additional 175,843 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,050,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 680,797 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $218.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.18. The company has a market cap of $420.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

