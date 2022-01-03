Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICHR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ichor by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.21 per share, with a total value of $30,126.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Read More: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.