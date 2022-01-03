Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $412.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

