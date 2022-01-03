Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.70 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $188.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.37 and a 200-day moving average of $190.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

