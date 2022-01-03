Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $659.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $761.64 and a 200-day moving average of $692.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of -397.08 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.78 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,787 shares of company stock worth $57,242,649 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

