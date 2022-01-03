Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 169.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 533,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,475 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 19.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

SHC stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 196.27. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

