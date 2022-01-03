VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

