Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) Critical Contrast

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Viasat has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Viasat and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat $2.26 billion 1.45 $3.69 million $0.48 92.79 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 69.56 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Viasat has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares Viasat and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat 1.36% 1.37% 0.61% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Viasat shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Viasat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Viasat and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat 0 2 3 0 2.60 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viasat currently has a consensus price target of $67.60, suggesting a potential upside of 51.77%. Given Viasat’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viasat is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Viasat beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc. provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad. The Commercial Networks segment develops and produces a variety of advanced satellite and wireless products, systems and solutions that enable the provision of high-speed fixed and mobile broadband services. The Government Systems segment provides global mobile broadband services to military and government users, and develops and produces network-centric Internet Protocol (IP)-based fixed and mobile secure communications products and solutions. The company was founded on May 1, 1986 by Mark D. Dankberg and Mark J. Miller and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

