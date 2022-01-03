ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 57.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,799 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 642.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 73,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

