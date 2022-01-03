Versor Investments LP Takes $203,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ExlService by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ExlService by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $2,059,202.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,860. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $144.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.95. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.39 and a 1-year high of $145.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.