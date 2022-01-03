Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 10,100 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. Truist upped their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 over the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

