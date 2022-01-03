Velas (VLX) Hits Market Cap of $952.73 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $952.73 million and approximately $20.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003511 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004814 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,244,003,105 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

