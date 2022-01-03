Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 43,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 345,531 shares.The stock last traded at $30.57 and had previously closed at $28.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,870,000 after purchasing an additional 115,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,334,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 402,362 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68,747 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

