VAULT (VAULT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.09 or 0.00010805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $2,307.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00064813 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.26 or 0.08083632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00060522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00075102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,091.68 or 0.99933331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007502 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,999 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars.

