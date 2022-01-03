Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Invests $891,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Visa by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 48,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 11.1% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Visa stock opened at $216.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.14 and its 200-day moving average is $225.18. The company has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

