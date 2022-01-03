Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $117.35 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

