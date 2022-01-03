Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Shares of BA stock opened at $201.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.93. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

