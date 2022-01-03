Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alphabet by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,897.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,914.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,775.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

