Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $254.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $250.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.71.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $1,171,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,699 shares of company stock worth $132,792,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.