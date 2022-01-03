Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $156.40 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.84.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

