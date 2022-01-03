Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Boosted by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after purchasing an additional 176,522 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,042.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 49,186 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,773. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $255.23 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.15 and its 200 day moving average is $286.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

