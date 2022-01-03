Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $116.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.