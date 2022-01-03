Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock opened at $150.33 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $116.20 and a one year high of $151.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.80 and a 200-day moving average of $144.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.