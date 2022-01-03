Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Increased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $254.62 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.89 and a one year high of $265.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

