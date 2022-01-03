Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lifted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $254.77 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

