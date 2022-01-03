Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $255.35 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

