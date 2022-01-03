Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $458.17 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

