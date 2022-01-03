Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after acquiring an additional 771,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 465,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $266.42 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

