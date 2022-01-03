Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

