Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $2.17 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,824 shares of company stock worth $219,926,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $166.49 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $105.79 billion and a PE ratio of -13.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

