Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYD. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $65.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

