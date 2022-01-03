Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 375,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 57,333 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $72.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

