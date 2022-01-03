Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fiverr International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $113.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.82 and a beta of 1.78. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.19 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

