Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 217,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 73,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

