United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of United Parcel Service worth $520,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.29. 10,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

