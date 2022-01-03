Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UNCY) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 10th

Unicycive Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:UNCY) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 10th. Unicycive Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unicycive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of UNCY opened at $2.06 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

