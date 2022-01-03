UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.65

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 1313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNCFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

