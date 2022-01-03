UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UGI were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in UGI by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after buying an additional 161,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in UGI by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in UGI by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 561,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 1,706.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,069 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $45.91 on Monday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. UGI’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

